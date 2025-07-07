Karnataka: 40-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Fire Pit During Muharram Ritual

Raichur (Karnataka): The Muharram ritual in Yeragunti village of Karnataka's Raichur district took a tragic turn on Sunday night when a man named Hanumanth suffered severe burn injuries after accidentally falling into a fire pit during the traditional Alayi ritual.

Hanumanth, a 40-year-old, was reportedly walking near the ceremonial fire pit, which had burning wooden logs in front of the Hasan Hussain Alam Dargah. Man slipped and fell into the flames while doing rounds.

In the pic, Hanumanth, a man, died after falling into a fire pit during a Muharram ritual

The intensity of the fire made immediate rescue difficult, despite villagers rushing to help.

He was first taken to Lingsugur Taluk Hospital and later shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). After battling for his life with over 90% burn injuries, the man died.

A relative, Mounesh, shared that the accident occurred so suddenly that people around were unable to take quick action.

The Alayi ritual, which claimed man's life, is a long-standing tradition observed during Muharram to honour sacrifice and devotion.