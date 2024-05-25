Advertisement

Bengaluru: Chaos erupted in Karnataka's Davangere district as a mob of 300 people went berserk and stormed into the Channagiri police station on Saturday over an alleged custodial death of Adil, who was arrested in the matka case. According to our sources, a commotion broke out in the police station as the locals, led by Adil's relatives, blamed the police for his death. Following the argument, the angry mob broke tables and chairs inside the police station, setting fire to several vehicles. Outraged by Adil's death, locals also threw stones at the police station.



The 32-year-old, who was a resident of Tipu Nagar, was taken into custody on May 24 in connection with a gambling case. The police stated that he died last night as his health condition deteriorated. The cops further stated that after the accused was brought to the station, he died within seven minutes, reported news agency PTI.

Additional forces were called in as law and order spiralled out of hands in and around the Channagiri police station. According to the Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, Adil's body would be handed over to his family after the post-mortem is completed.

Meanwhile, Davangere SP has assured that any appropriate action will be taken only after the postmortem report comes out. As per our sources, few relatives of Adil were also detained by the Channagiri police. The SP maintained that Adil's parents have been "convinced" about the situation, reported PTI.

