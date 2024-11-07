Published 22:10 IST, November 7th 2024
Karnataka Bans Smoking and Tobacco Use in All Government Offices
Employees found smoking or consuming products like gutka, pan masala, or weed in and around govt offices will face disciplinary measures.
No Smoking or Tobacco in Karnataka Government Offices | Image: Freepik
