Published 22:10 IST, November 7th 2024

Karnataka Bans Smoking and Tobacco Use in All Government Offices

Employees found smoking or consuming products like gutka, pan masala, or weed in and around govt offices will face disciplinary measures.

Reported by: Digital Desk
No Smoking or Tobacco in Karnataka Government Offices | Image: Freepik
22:10 IST, November 7th 2024