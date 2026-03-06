Karnataka CM Bans Social Media Use for Kids Below 16

Karnataka, home to the country’s technology capital Bengaluru, has taken a landmark step by announcing a ban on social media use for children below the age of 16. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement during his 17th budget presentation on Friday, positioning Karnataka as the first state in India to introduce such a measure.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Siddaramaiah said the decision was aimed at protecting children from the adverse effects of excessive mobile and social media usage. “With the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16,” he declared in his speech.

The proposal comes amid growing concerns about the impact of screen time on young people. Policymakers and educators have warned that unrestricted access to smartphones and social platforms is contributing to declining academic performance, behavioral changes, and mental health challenges among teenagers. Authorities also believe that social media obsession has exposed children to harmful content and, in some cases, networks promoting substance abuse.

The Chief Minister had earlier raised the issue during a meeting with vice chancellors of government universities, seeking their views on the feasibility and implications of such a ban. The discussion reflected the government’s broader concern about how digital habits are shaping the lives of young people in the state.

Karnataka’s move is expected to spark nationwide debate on the regulation of social media and its role in children’s lives. While countries around the world are grappling with similar questions, this marks the first concrete step by an Indian state to restrict access based on age. The ban, once implemented, will likely require cooperation from social media companies, schools, and parents to ensure compliance.

As Karnataka leads the way, other states may soon face pressure to adopt similar measures, making this decision a potential turning point in India’s approach to child online safety.