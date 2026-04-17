Karnataka Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni Among 17 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in BJP Leader’s Murder Case

Bengaluru: In a major verdict in a decade-old political murder case, a special court in Karnataka on Friday sentenced Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni and 16 others to life imprisonment for the murder and arson related to the 2016 killing of young BJP leader Yogesh Gowda (also referred to as Yogeshgouda Goudar or Yogesh Gowda) in Dharwad, according to reports.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of the 16 convicted individuals. Additionally, police officer Chennakeshava Tingarikar received a 7-year rigorous imprisonment term along with a Rs 30,000 fine.

The Special Court further directed payment of Rs 16 lakh as compensation to the children of the deceased BJP leader.

The case pertains to the murder of Yogesh Gowda, a BJP Zilla Panchayat member and gym owner, who was allegedly killed in Dharwad amid political rivalry and a land dispute. The trial, handled by a special court for elected representatives, concluded with the conviction of Kulkarni (Dharwad Rural MLA and former minister) and others for murder and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. Some accused were acquitted of charges under the Arms Act due to procedural issues.

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This sentencing is expected to have significant political repercussions, including the potential disqualification of MLA Vinay Kulkarni from the Karnataka Assembly under relevant provisions, which could trigger a by-election in his constituency.

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