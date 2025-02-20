After Telangana, Karnataka Congress Appeases Muslims, Requests Ramadan Leave for Govt Employees

Bengaluru: After the Telangana Government's circular for Ramadan leave, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) submitted a request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, seeking reduced working hours for government employees during the month of Ramadan.

KPCC Vice President Hussain has led this appeal, urging the Siddaramaiah's government to grant a one hour leave in the evening for Muslim government employees, similar to the policy in Telangana.

What are The Key Appeasing Requests

• Karnataka Congress Committee Requested to reduce evening work hours for government employees during Ramadan.

• Demand for a policy like Telangana governments new directive, granting Muslim employees a two-hour evening leave.

• KPCC Vice President Hussain has submitted a formal request to CM Siddaramaiah.

• Muslim leaders are expected to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding this.

It is yet to be seen how the Karnataka government will react to this request.

According to the Telangana govt's directive, Muslim government employees are entitled to leave early from work by 4 pm for offering prayers during Ramadan.

The government further mentioned that the directive will reman valid during the entire month of Ramadan, starting from March 2 till March 31.

Congress-led Telangana government said, “Government hereby permits all the Government Muslim Employees/ Teachers / Contract / Out-sourcing / Boards / Corporations & Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices / Schools at 4.00 pm during the Holy Month of "RAMZAN" i.e., from 02.03.2025 to 31.03.2025 (both days inclusive) to offer necessary prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period”.