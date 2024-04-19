Updated April 19th, 2024 at 06:50 IST
Karnataka Horror: 4 of Family Murdered in Dasara Voni of Gadag District, Probe On
The 4 family members were attacked at their home in Karnataka's Gadag district and the miscreants escaped before their kin could alert the police
Karnataka Murder Case: In a horrific incident that has come to light from Karnataka’s Gadag District, four members of a family have reportedly been brutally killed in their home in Dasara Voni in the intervening night of April 18 and 19. The deceased have been identified as Karthik Bakale (27), Parashuram (55), Lakshmi (45) and Akanksha (16 ). The victims include Gadag city council President’s son.
According to police, the four family members were attacked unguarded at their home and the miscreants escaped after committing the crime before other family members could alert the police.
The superintendent of police, Nema Gowda and Additional SP MB Sankada visited the crime scene. As per reports, a dog squad and forensic department officials have rushed to the spot.
While investigation is underway, police have said that all angles are being probed to ascertain the motive behind the shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across the district.
