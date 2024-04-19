Four family members were murdered in Dasara Voni of Gadag district in Karnataka, probe is on | Image:Republic

Karnataka Murder Case: In a horrific incident that has come to light from Karnataka’s Gadag District, four members of a family have reportedly been brutally killed in their home in Dasara Voni in the intervening night of April 18 and 19. The deceased have been identified as Karthik Bakale (27), Parashuram (55), Lakshmi (45) and Akanksha (16 ). The victims include Gadag city council President’s son.

According to police, the four family members were attacked unguarded at their home and the miscreants escaped after committing the crime before other family members could alert the police.

The superintendent of police, Nema Gowda and Additional SP MB Sankada visited the crime scene. As per reports, a dog squad and forensic department officials have rushed to the spot.

Police officials conducting probe at the residence of the deceased where the ghastly murders took place in Karnataka's Gadag District | Image: Republic

While investigation is underway, police have said that all angles are being probed to ascertain the motive behind the shocking incident that has sent shockwaves across the district.