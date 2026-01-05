Karnataka Deputy CM Says Fact-Finding Committee Has Crucial Evidence On Ballari Clash

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the fact-finding committee headed by former state Minister HM Revanna has collected important information on Ballari violence.

He also accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Janardhana Reddy of objecting to the installation of banners for an event to install a Valmiki statue. The Deputy CM added that the state government was considering the possibility of handing over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Speaking to reporters at Palace Grounds here, he said, "He has presented formal and informal information on the Ballari violence."

He was responding to a question about the committee submitting its report.

"Statues are erected everywhere. Why should anyone have an issue with it? Valmiki is not limited to any one community. He belongs to all communities. Everyone reads the Ramayana written by him. It is not right for BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy to object to his banner," Shivakumar said.

Reacting to Janardhan Reddy's letter seeking Z+ security, the Deputy CM said, "Let him take Z+ security or security from the US or Iran. No one is objecting."

Shivakumar said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara would consider whether to hand over the case to the CID or the SIT.

He said, "The CM and the Home Minister will decide this. I don't have information about it. Law will take its course."

Reacting to Union Minister of State (MoS) V Somanna's statement that Janardhan Reddy must be given protection, he said, "He can prepare a cadre for his protection."

On Saturday, Shivakumar stated that "Ballari was peaceful until BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy stepped into the district", adding that "the culprits of Ballari violence would be brought to justice".

Addressing a joint press conference at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Home office, Krishna, Shivakumar said, "There was no violence until Janardhan Reddy was allowed into Ballari. He doesn't have the right to talk about the violence. Our party will stand behind our MLA Bharat Reddy. The investigations will find out the culprits, and strict action will be taken against them."

Dismissing Reddy's statement that there was a conspiracy to kill him, the DCM accused Reddy of not being able to accept defeat, calling him "a drama master."

He said, "He is a drama master. He is a movie producer after all, and it is natural for him to act. Who will try to kill a man who has built a fort and has hundreds of security staff? In fact, the people of Ballari are worried. The Reddy family is not able to digest the defeat in Ballari, and hence they are making these accusations."

Shivakumar strongly defended the Congress-led government and the party's event in Ballari, accusing the BJP of jealousy and of attempting to disturb law and order, as the state intensified its probe into the recent violent clash that claimed the life of a Congress worker.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said the Congress had organised a "beautiful programme" in Ballari to install a Maharishi Valmiki statue, attended by several Valmiki community leaders. "Congress held a beautiful program giving the Valmiki statue in Ballari, with the presence of a lot of Valmiki leaders. What is wrong with having posters around the city?" he asked.

He alleged that the BJP was deliberately trying to create unrest. "They are affecting law and order because they are jealous. They are trying to bring the old days back, and the state government will not allow that," Shivakumar said, asserting that the Congress government would maintain peace and not tolerate violence.

The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks come a day after he constituted a six-member committee to visit Ballari and assess the ground situation following the suspension of Ballari Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur.

The suspension followed a violent clash between supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Thursday, during which Congress worker Rajashekhar was killed.

The committee is chaired by former Minister HM Revanna and includes former MLA Jayaprakash Hegde, MLA T Raghu Murthy, MP Kumar Nayak, MLC Jakkappanavar and MLC Basanagowda Badarali. Shivakumar urged patience, saying the facts would emerge after the inquiry.

Responding to Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka's claim that the violence was a "pre-planned conspiracy", Shivakumar had earlier said, "We have suspended the SP. Let the inquiry come out. This was not preplanned."