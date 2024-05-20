Advertisement

Hubballi (Karnataka): The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Hubballi-Dharwad M Rajeev has been suspended in connection with the Anjali Ambigera murder case, top police sources told PTI on Sunday.

Anjali (20) was stabbed to death allegedly by her neighbour Girish Sawant (23) for declining his love proposal on May 15.

Advertisement

This incident came close on the heels of the Neha Hiremath murder case. Neha (23) was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khodunaik on her college campus in Hubballi on April 18.

Rajeev was the DCP of Law and Order of Hubballi-Dharwad city.

Advertisement

A week before the murder, Neha's mother had complained to the police against Girish alleging that he was pestering her, but no action was taken.

Cracking the whip, the Commissioner of Police of Hubballi-Dharwad suspended the DCP.

Advertisement

Following the tense atmosphere prevailing in the city over the incident, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra today met the family members of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambigere.

He also held a meeting with the senior police officials of Hubballi-Dharwad and gave them the necessary directions.

Advertisement

Later, speaking to reporters, he said in the last 15 days, two young women have been murdered, which created an atmosphere of fear among people. In this background, he visited the city.

A decision will be taken by Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara with regard to the Anjali murder case, the ADGP said, and added that more action will follow in the coming days.