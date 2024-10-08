sb.scorecardresearch
  • Karnataka Government Suspends Senior Official Over COVID-19 PPE Procurement Irregularities

Published 00:19 IST, October 8th 2024

Karnataka Government Suspends Senior Official Over COVID-19 PPE Procurement Irregularities

Karnataka suspended G P Raghu for alleged irregularities in COVID-19 PPE procurement. An inquiry panel found violations of procurement laws.

Karnataka Government Suspends Senior Official Over COVID-19 PPE Procurement Irregularities
