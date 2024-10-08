Published 00:19 IST, October 8th 2024
Karnataka Government Suspends Senior Official Over COVID-19 PPE Procurement Irregularities
Karnataka suspended G P Raghu for alleged irregularities in COVID-19 PPE procurement. An inquiry panel found violations of procurement laws.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Government Suspends Senior Official Over COVID-19 PPE Procurement Irregularities | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
00:19 IST, October 8th 2024