Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Invites DK Shivakumar to Take Oath as Next CM on June 3

Bengaluru, Karnataka: In a major political development, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has officially invited Congress leader DK Shivakumar to take the oath of office as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3.

The invitation followed a high-profile meeting at the Raj Bhavan, where Shivakumar, recently elected as the new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, met with Governor Gehlot to formally stake his claim to form the new government in the state.

According to official inputs from the Office of DK Shivakumar, the delegation at the Raj Bhavan included outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alongside several senior Congress leaders, signaling a united front as the party transitions into power.

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Further details regarding the timing of the June 3 ceremony and the composition of the incoming cabinet are expected to be announced by the party leadership shortly.

