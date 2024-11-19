sb.scorecardresearch
  • Karnataka Govt to Establish 3 Dedicated Global Innovation Districts: CM Siddaramaiah

Published 13:20 IST, November 19th 2024

Karnataka Govt to Establish 3 Dedicated Global Innovation Districts: CM Siddaramaiah

"These will be dedicated parks for GCCs (Global Capability Centres) to set up shop here in the state," Siddaramaiah said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Govt to Establish 3 Dedicated Global Innovation Districts: CM Siddaramaiah | Image: Image: PTI
13:20 IST, November 19th 2024