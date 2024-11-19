Published 13:20 IST, November 19th 2024
Karnataka Govt to Establish 3 Dedicated Global Innovation Districts: CM Siddaramaiah
"These will be dedicated parks for GCCs (Global Capability Centres) to set up shop here in the state," Siddaramaiah said.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka Govt to Establish 3 Dedicated Global Innovation Districts: CM Siddaramaiah | Image: Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:20 IST, November 19th 2024