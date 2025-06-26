Karnataka HC Adjourns Challenge To Bike Taxi Ban, Petitioners Cite Fundamental Right to Trade, Livelihood Crisis

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea challenging the single-judge directive to halt bike taxi operations in the state.

The adjournment came after detailed arguments by the advocates representing the appellants, who are contesting the ruling that bike taxis cannot operate without a formal notification of guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa argued that registration and permits are guaranteed by law.

“You (State) have created a situation where it is impossible to get a permit. The State can’t then complain about bike taxis operating without one,” he said.

Appearing for a group of bike owners, Chinnappa submitted that the right to use one’s vehicle as a taxi is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

Article 19(1)(g) guarantees the right of all citizens to practise any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade, or business.

“Today, the entire city is saying we need bike taxis,” he said. “The policy cannot be arbitrary and unreasonable.”

Another counsel, Senior Advocate Shashank Garg, called the policy exercise “half-hearted” and argued that the State’s position relied on an expert report limited to Bengaluru, even though the issue affects the entire state.

He also raised concerns over the socio-economic impact of the ban, pointing out that many operators had bought

their vehicles through loans and depend on bike taxis for their livelihoods.

“They have put in hard-earned money. This is a real social problem,” Garg added.