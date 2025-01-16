Published 14:40 IST, January 16th 2025
Karnataka Heist: Robbers Kill 2 Security Guards, Loot Rs 93 Lakh Cash Meant for ATM
Karnataka Heist: Two bike-borne robbers looted Rs 93 lakh cash that was meant for an ATM and shot dead two security guards.
Bidar: Bike-borne armed robbers shot dead two security guards before decamping with Rs 93 lakh cash meant for filling the SBI ATM in the district headquarters town of Bidar on Thursday, police said.
Police identified the deceased as Giri Venkatesh and Shiva Kashinath. They were the staff of CMS Agency.
The staff had come to the ATM located on the busy Shivaji Chowk to fill the cash at 11.30 am, they said.
Sources said the robbers fired eight rounds to execute their crime.
Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and barricaded all the roads nearby.
Police have formed teams to nab the culprits.
