Karnataka High Court Orders Suspension of Bike Taxi Services, Sets Six-Week Deadline

New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court on April 2 ordered the suspension of all bike taxi operations within six weeks, citing the lack of necessary guidelines for such services. The decision comes in response to concerns that bike taxis cannot continue their operations without adherence to the regulatory framework outlined under Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998.

State Government Granted Three Months to Draft Regulations

The court also granted the Karnataka government a period of three months to formulate comprehensive rules and regulations governing bike taxi services. This time frame allows the state to address the legal and operational issues surrounding the controversial service.

Government's Argument: Bike Taxis Are Illegal Without Guidelines

Justice B M Shyam Prasad, delivering the judgment, said that the transport department cannot be compelled to register motorcycles as transport vehicles or issue contract carriage permits for bike taxis without a proper regulatory framework.

The court underlined the importance of establishing clear guidelines to ensure the safe and lawful operation of bike taxi services.

Petitioners Ordered to Cease Operations

The court's ruling directed all petitioners involved in the case to comply with the order and immediately cease the operation of their bike taxi services. The suspension of services will remain in place until the state government introduces the necessary regulatory framework.