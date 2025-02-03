Karnataka Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in School, Aunt Found Her Bleeding

Mandya: An 8-year-old girl is hospitalised and is undergoing treatment after she was gangraped in her school in Karnataka's Mandya district and was later found bleeding by her aunt. A case has been registered and the police is looking for the culprits.

Karnataka Horror: 8-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in School

In a heartbreaking incident reported in Karnataka's Mandya, an 8-year-old girl was gangraped on the campus of her government school on the outskirts of the city on January 31. The incident however, has come to light now.

As per reports, three individuals lured the minor girl with a cake, threatened her with a knife and then gangraped her.

Karnataka Gangrape Case: Minor Found Bleeding Profusely by Aunt

The horrific case of gangrape came into light three days after its occurrence when the minor was found bleeding profusely by her aunt. The victim has been admitted to a hospital by her parents.

The Mandya Police has launched an investigation in the matter, has visited the hospital and tried to speak to the victim; the school staff has also been questioned.

2 Men Forcefully Enter Woman's Cab, Try to Rape Her in Bengaluru

In another news, a 24-year-old student in Bengaluru had to go through a very disturbing and harrowing experience after two men forcefully entered into her cab late at night and attempted to rape her. The woman, when tried to escape, was threatened to be stripped on the streets

The horrific incident unfolded in East Bengaluru between 2:00-3:00 am when the victim booked a cab from Whitefield to her home in Kammanahalli. Just after she sat in the cab, two unknown men forcefully barged inside the cab; she tried to protest and so did the cab driver.

The 24-year-old woman sensed danger, immediately got off the cab and began to run; while the cab driver was in the midst of a scuffle with one of the attackers, the other ran behind the woman, grabbed her by her neck and tried to rape her.