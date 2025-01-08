Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Places Connected to Eight Government Officers

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta sleuths on Wednesday raid places connected to eight government officers, including a Joint Commissioner of Transport Department, who are accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The places being raided are connected to the officers including the Joint Commissioner of Transport, Bengaluru, Shobha; Kadur Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr S N Umesh; Basavakalyan based Inspector in the minor irrigation department, Ravindra; Khanapur Tehsildar Prakash Sridhar Gaekwad; retired Road Transport Officer in Tumakuru, S Raju; Assistant Executive Engineer in Gadag Municipality, Huchesh alias Huchappa; Ballari based Welfare Officer in the Backward Class Department R H Lokesh and Junior Engineer in Raichur based BESCOM office Huliraja.

The sleuths started raids at multiple locations including houses and offices of these officers in Bengaluru and elsewhere.