Karnataka Man Questions Free Bus Rides For Women, Share 6 Thoughts, Sparks Debate

The image was posted by Kiran Kumar who raised the equality debate | Image: @KiranKS

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man has sparked an equality debate between men and women over free bus rides in Bengaluru. Kiran Kumar, who took a Karnataka State Road Transport corporation (KSRTC) bus ride from Bengaluru to Mysuru, shared a few thoughts on social media platform X.

Taking to X, Kiran Kumar wrote on the social media platform saying, “I took an early morning bus to Mysuru, from Bengaluru. Rs 210 fare. Comfortable KSRTC bus and a world class highway for fast travel. But I got a few thoughts…”

Sharing a number of concerns, Kiran Kumar raised a debate on equality, need for free schemes for women but not men, giving free services to women in India’s richest cities, among other issues adding we have entered into the viscous cycle of freebies just for votes. Kiran Kumar further highlighted some more points:

Nearly 30 of the 50 passengers were women. Just show Aadhar and travel free. Is this fair? Is it equality?

20 men are paying for the entire bus. Is that fair?

Saw an old man struggling to find notes to pay, while a well off young woman on video call next to him, travels free. Is that fair?

If the state is having so much surplus income, why not make it free for these 20 men also? Universal free bus service like airport shuttle service.

All over the world, subsidy and welfare is given to those who can't afford. Here, we have women from two rich cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, traveling free just because it is available. Is it sustainable?

Couldn't the same freebie money be used for garbage clearance, pothole fixing in cities, providing water to farmers?