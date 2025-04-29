Karnataka Man Shouts 'Pakistan Zindabad' During Cricket Match, Lynched by Mob; 15 Arrested

Mangaluru: A man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob during a local cricket match near Mangaluru, sparking shock and condemnation across Karnataka. The incident occurred at around 3 PM on April 27 near the Bhatra Kallurti temple in Kudupu village on the city’s outskirts, police said.

The unidentified victim was brutally assaulted by a group of people and later succumbed to injuries caused by multiple blows with sticks.

The clash reportedly began during a cricket match, when, according to some present at the spot, the victim allegedly shouted " Pakistan Zindabad" — a claim that is yet to be independently verified. In response, a group of locals turned violent and launched a deadly attack.

Mob Lynching Case Registered

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed that a case under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 — which deals with murder by a group of five or more persons — has been registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station. A total of 15 people were arrested, and the police are currently searching for at least 10 more suspects.

"Initially, the police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation after the body was found near the temple grounds," said Commissioner Agarwal. "A post-mortem conducted on April 28 confirmed that the death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and lack of timely medical attention."

He added, "The main accused, identified as Sachin, a resident of Kudupu, has been taken into custody. This section of the BNS is very stringent — if proven, it can attract life imprisonment or even the death penalty."

Police said CCTV footage and mobile call records were being analysed to identify other culprits and determine the full sequence of events.

State Officials Respond

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the media, describing the act as a "mob lynching." He confirmed he had not yet received the full report but promised strict action.

“An incident of mob lynching has been reported but the victim's name and identity are not yet confirmed — whether he came from within the state or outside,” Parameshwara said. “I was told that this individual was reportedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' when there was a local cricket match going on. When they heard this, a few people got together and beat him.”

“He didn’t die on the spot, but reportedly died later due to shock. Whether or not he made the slogans, the group should have handed him over to police instead of taking the law into their own hands,” he added.

Appealing for calm, the Minister said the government was committed to ensuring such incidents are not repeated:

“Karnataka is a peaceful state, and we won’t allow such things to happen here or anywhere else in the country,” he said.

District Leadership Condemns the Killing

Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the lynching in a post on social media platform ‘X’. “While playing cricket, a verbal altercation broke out between a group of players and a young man from another community, resulting in the assault,” he wrote.

Rao confirmed that several people have been taken into custody, and a detailed investigation was underway. He added, “I have instructed police to take strict action against the culprits. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not fall prey to rumours.”

Victim Yet to Be Identified

Police said the victim’s identity remains unknown, and efforts are on to trace his background. The body was discovered with multiple injuries, and he was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.