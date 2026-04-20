Karnataka: Miscreants Vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's Statue in Haveri; Police Probe Initiated

Miscreants vandalised Mahatma Gandhi's statue overnight at Mahatma Gandhi Road in Haveri city.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Haveri SP Yashoda Vantagodi and the city police visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Later, the police took the 2-foot-tall defaced statue to the city police station.

A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of Haveri city police station. The police are inspecting the city's CCTV as the one in Gandhi Circle was reportedly shut down.

Locals expressed their anger at the miscreants' act and expressed hopes for a prompt investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised and defaced at Ambedkar Park in Srinagar in Uttarakhand's Garhwal in March, according to police officials.

Following the incident, there was widespread anger among the public. Consequently, people associated with various organisations lodged a complaint at Srinagar Kotwali, demanding strict action.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar said that a complaint was submitted by the Bhim Army, after which the police immediately reached the spot and cleaned the statue. (