Karnataka MLC Election Results: Big Win for Congress in CM DK Shivakumar's First Electoral Test

In his very first electoral challenge since taking over as Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar scored a significant triumph on Thursday. The ruling Congress party captured five out of the seven Legislative Council seats up for grabs, sending a strong message about the current political alignment in the state.

Cross-Voting Fractures BJP-JD(S) Alliance

The election dynamic shifted dramatically due to apparent cross-voting from opposition lawmakers within the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) camps. On paper, the Congress alongside three Independent MLAs commanded 138 votes in the 224-member Assembly. However, when the final ballots were tallied, the Congress nominees collectively amassed 151 votes, drawing clear backing from outside their own alliance.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala broke down the numbers, highlighting the opposition's internal deficit.

“In the first round of the Legislative Council elections, all five Congress candidates won with a landslide victory. Congress had 135 votes, but secured 151. The BJP fell short by seven votes, while the Janata Dal won 14 votes instead of 18," Surjewala said.

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Surjewala pointed out that this cross-party support serves as a direct endorsement of the Congress administration's welfare initiatives. The government's five flagship guarantee schemes distribute roughly Rs 56,000 crore each year directly to beneficiaries.

“The BJP and JD(S) wanted to abolish these guarantees, but their own MLAs have expressed confidence in the Congress government’s policies," he added.

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‘Legislators Across Party Lines Voted For Us’: Shivakumar

Reflecting on the victory, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar noted that while he initially anticipated an unopposed election process, the BJP and JD(S) chose to push the matter to a formal contest.

“The Congress leadership under Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi finalised candidates who have worked for the party throughout the country. A very big mandate has been given by the legislators. Many MLAs cutting across party lines have voted in favour of the government and its policies," Shivakumar said.

He emphasized that internal cohesion played a vital role in securing the wider mandate.

“I thank all the legislators who supported us. We stood unitedly, and these results are a reflection of the unity of the Congress party," he added.

What This Means for Karnataka Politics