4 Students Killed After School Bus, Tractor Collide in Bagalkote

Karnataka: Four students of Vardhamana Education Institute were killed and 22 others were injured after a school bus in which they were travelling collided with a tractor in Karnataka's Bagalkot district last night.

The accident took place at around midnight in Alagur in Jamkhandi Taluk of Bagalkote District when the school bus was returning after an outing.

The deceased include two from PUC and two from 9th grade. They were identified as Sagar Kadakola (17) Shweta (13), Govinda (13) Basavaraj (17).

