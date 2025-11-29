Karnataka Political Tension: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Hold Key Meeting; Final Decision On Power Tussle In 2 Days

Bengaluru: Amid rumours of political pressure in Karnataka, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a key discussion at the former's residence in New Delhi. The meeting reportedly covered not just governance but also party leadership matters.

As per reports, a final decision on the rumoured power tussle in the state politics is likely within the next two days, with possible changes in both the government and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

It is also reported that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar may be called to Delhi.

The meeting reportedly evaluated the pros and cons of the decisions under consideration. As per sources, Rahul and Kharge reviewed all aspects in detail and are expected to hold another round of talks tomorrow. There is also a possibility that Sonia Gandhi may join another discussion, likely to be held tomorrow.

Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Breakfast Meeting

CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar having breakfast amid rumours of power tussle between them | Image: X

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar held a press conference on Saturday after having breakfast together at the CM's residence.

"There are no differences between us. We have worked together in the past and will continue doing so. There never was, there never will be differences,” Siddaramaiah said.

What Led To The Power Tussle In Karnataka?

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 with a thumping majority. Following the win, a rumoured ‘power-sharing' agreement was reached between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. It is reported that the agreement was finalised at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

According to the agreement, Siddaramaiah was to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the first 2.5 years of the tenure won in the elections. Siddaramaiah had reportedly agreed to resign one week before completing the 2.5 years, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar to take over the CM's post for the remainder time.