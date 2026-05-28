Karnataka Power Shake-Up LIVE: Congress Leaders Begin Arriving At the Residence of CM Siddaramaiah
A major political transition is brewing in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is anticipated to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot amid speculation about his resignation. This follows discussions with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Congress leaders in Delhi, indicating a potential leadership change.
- India News
- 3 min read
Karnataka Power Shake-Up LIVE: A major political transition may be unfolding in Karnataka with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah likely to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot amid intense speculation over his resignation. The development comes a day after Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held crucial talks with the Congress high command in Delhi, triggering buzz that the party may be preparing for a leadership change in the state.
While Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has urged the media not to speculate and clarified that no CLP meeting has been called yet, reports suggest Siddaramaiah could make way for Shivakumar after completing half of the government’s term.
Supporters of Shivakumar have already begun celebrations in parts of Karnataka, while several ministers and MLAs from Siddaramaiah’s camp are urging him not to step down. Backward class groups have also warned the Congress against replacing the veteran leader, raising the political stakes further.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Arrives At The Residence of CM Siddaramaiah
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Karnataka Power Shake-Up LIVE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is anticipated to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot amid growing speculation about a leadership shift, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar rising as the leading candidate for the position following discussions with the Congress high command in Delhi.
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