Karnataka Power Tussle: Amid Leadership Change Rumours, Siddaramaiah, DKS rule out leadership change

Bengaluru: Amid growing speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, a group of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar loyalists met Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday. The development comes in as the Congress government under Siddaramaiah completes 2.5 years in office and there was an urge that the party implement what they claim was an internal power-sharing arrangement agreed upon in 2023. The visuals of the meeting were shared by news agency ANI where the ministers held brief discussions that lasted around 15 minutes. As per reports, MLA S.R. Srinivas, MLA Dr. Ranganath, Nelamangala MLA Srinivas, Anekal MLA Shivanna, Sringeri MLA Rajegowda and MLC Ravi met the Congress top brass.

Amid the power rift in Karnataka where Deputy CM Shivakumar's aides seek leadership change, DSK took to social media to share a cryptic post on X which stated, "Where there is effort, there is fruit; where there is devotion, there is the Lord.' He further posted a poster which contained an excerpt from his speech at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office during the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. As per the excerpt, Shivakumar urged the party workers to remain energised, loyal to the party, and not lose confidence amid internal challenges.

Siddaramaiah On Change In CM Post

Amid leadership change speculation in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah added that any leadership change or cabinet reshuffle decision lies with the High Command and he further went on to add they have not spoken about it so far. He further added that both he and DK Shivakumar will follow whatever the High Command decides. Commenting further on the doubts over a leadership change, he stated that the Congress high command has not said anything about replacing him and reiterated that any decision on leadership or cabinet reshuffle will be taken only by the high command. Siddaramaiah stated that he is all set to meet Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow, and that “whatever the high command says, I must follow and the MLAs must follow."

DKS Loyalists In Delhi

A group of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar loyalists have reached New Delhi as the Congress government under Siddaramaiah completes 2.5 years in office, stated reports. Reacting upon the sudden move of the MLAs to Delhi, Shivakumar distanced himself, saying he was “not aware” of the developments and was “not keeping well.” Amid reports about him stepping down as Karnataka Congress president, he further went on to add that he will continue to serve as long as the Congress leadership wants him to, as per news reports. Commenting on the CM's statement where Siddaramaiah asserted of continuing as CM, he stated that he is "Very happy, who said no. No one has questioned who we are or whether he will be CM. The party has given us responsibility, we will work accordingly. We will all work together.”

DK Shivakumar commented on the MLAs visit to Delhi where he stated that it is natural as the Chief Minister has already spoken about a possible cabinet reshuffle, and legislators want to show their presence for ministerial opportunities. “All MLAs are eligible to become ministers and CM,” he said, wishing Siddaramaiah “all the best” for completing five years.

Rotational Chief Ministerial Formula

The development comes amid rising speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, coinciding with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing two-and-a-half years in office. Following the Congress' landslide victory in Karnataka Assembly polls in 2023, there were speculations that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were eyeing the CM post. However, Siddaramaih claimed the Chief ministerial post and Shivakumar was made the deputy. Reportedly, although Congress never confirmed the decision, yet there were speculations that a possible “rotational chief minister” arrangement under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years. As Siddaramaiah completed 2.5 years, the speculation about possible change in Karnataka's chief minister is creating a buzz.