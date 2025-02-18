Karnataka Pulls Peanut Chikki from Schools After Health Scare – What You Need to Know

The Karnataka government has suspended ‘chikki’, a peanut and jaggery-based candy, from the midday meal menu in government schools following health concerns. Initially introduced as an alternative to eggs in 2021, chikki will no longer be distributed due to reported health risks and quality issues.

Why Was Chikki Removed?

A report by the Deputy Commissioner (School Education) of Dharwad highlighted serious health concerns regarding chikki consumption among schoolchildren. The report pointed out that, excess unsaturated fats & high sugar Content which could negatively impact children’s health.

In the report, instances of improper storage and expired chikki being distributed were highlighted, increasing health risks.

Following these findings, the Department of School Education and Literacy ordered an immediate halt to chikki distribution.

“We received complaints from various quarters about the quality and quantity of chikki. It was therefore decided to do away with it. A government order will be issued on this,” said KV Trilok Chandra, Commissioner of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

With chikki removed, the Midday Meal Scheme will now replace it with bananas or eggs, ensuring students receive a safe and nutritious supplement.