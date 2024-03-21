×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:29 IST

Why Only Tax Temples?: Karnataka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

he bill sparked a huge controversy in Karnataka, with the opposition BJP alleging that the Siddaramaiah govt is indulged in rolling out "anti-Hindu" politics

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: In a big setback for the Karnataka government, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill, questioning as to why only Hindu temples are being taxed. Emphasising that it is discriminatory to only a particular religion, he noted that all religious bodies should be taxed under the bill.

In an embarrassment over the Religious Endowment Bill, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot withdrew the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charities Bill.

In a big setback for the Karnataka government, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has refused to sign the Temple Tax bill Bill | Republic

The governor questioned whether other religious organisations will be included in this bill.  The governor further questioned whether the state government has any concept of making any act on the model of this bill by including the amendment brought in relation to Hindu religious institutions.

Refusal of the Governor to sign the amendment bill mandates that the 'general collection fund' accumulated in the rich temples under the jurisdiction of the Mujarai department be used for non-revenue 'C' category temples.

The bill mandated a 10 per cent tax on cash-rich Hindu temples.

The proposal was a part of the state government’s ‘Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Bill 2024’, mandating the state government to charge 10 per cent tax from temples generating revenue exceeding Rs 1 crore and 5 per cent from shrines with revenue of between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore. The bill also sought the creation of state-level and district-level committees to "scrutinize, review and submit" proposals on infrastructure development for pilgrims.

The bill sparked a huge controversy in Karnataka, with the opposition BJP alleging that the Siddaramaiah dispensation is indulged in rolling out "anti-Hindu" policies.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 10:00 IST

