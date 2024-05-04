Advertisement

Mysuru: After the arrest of former Karnataka minister HD Revanna in the Karnataka Sex Scandal today, his son Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sexual harassment case, is likely to surrender. Days before the obscene videos scandal unfolded, Prajwal Revanna travelled to Germany and has been absconding ever since. It was reported that he would be back in India on May 13. His father HD Revanna was detained by the Karnataka Police this evening in the case of kidnapping of a woman victim.

HD Revanna's confidant Satish Babanna allegedly kidnapped the woman, a victim of Prajwal Revanna, on April 29. The woman's 20-year-old son had filed a complaint with the police, worrying for her safety. The woman was resuced by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) today, post which the anticipatory bail plea of HD Revanna was rejected and he was arrested.

Prajwal Revanna has been booked for rape and sexual harassment of several women, who alleged that he made videos of them in the act and silenced them.

Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna

The SIT informed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may issue a Blue Corner Notice to Prajwal Revanna, who fled to Germany on a diplomatic passport. According to Interpol, a Blue Corner notice is a request for international cooperation among the police of member nations.

In the latest update, the SIT has reached the residence of Prajwal Revanna. The whereabouts of the accused are still not known, although he had posted on social media after his travel to Germany. “Truth will prevail,” he had said.