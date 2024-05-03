Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka sex tape scandal continues to escalate as big details related to it emerge. The Criminal Investigation Department investigating the sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) leader and NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna has registered a case of rape against him, based on the complaint by a party worker.

The CID booked Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, after a JD(S) worker from Hassan lodged a complaint against him.

Advertisement

Besides the rape charges, the CID invoked sections against Prajwal pertaining to voyeurism, disrobing and making videos and taking photographs by threatening the complainant.

The complaint made by the victim

In the complaint, the woman said Prajwal had raped her at gunpoint and made videos on his mobile phones. She said Prajwal had taken her to the MP quarters where he perpetrated the crime at gunpoint and threatened that he would kill her as well as her husband, if she revealed to anyone what he had done.

The accused allegedly forced her to satisfy his lust whenever he demanded, and threatened to make her video public if she did not cooperate. Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women. The state government-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case.

Advertisement

Scores of explicit video clips allegedly involving the 33-year-old MP sexually abusing several women had started making the rounds in recent days.

Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) alliance's candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency where polling was held on April 26, after which he left the country on a diplomatic passport.

Advertisement

The JD(S) had joined the NDA in September last year. The JD(S) leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.

Revanna charged with raping 20-year-old's mother

A 20-year-old youngster alleged that his mother was kidnapped after a video of her being allegedly tied with a rope and raped by Prajwal emerged.

“On April 29 at about 9 pm, Sathish Babanna came to our house and said if your mother is caught, you will be in trouble and may all go to jail. Revanna has asked me to take you. He then took her on a motorcycle,” the complainant said.

Advertisement

He said he had no clue where his mother had been taken away. However, on May 1, he said he received a call from his friends who told him that a video had surfaced showing his mother was tied with a rope and Prajwal allegedly raped her.

The complainant said there was a threat to his mother’s life and sought police help to find out where his mother was.

Advertisement

The KR Nagar police under the Mysuru Rural sub-division registered a case against HD Revanna and Sathish Babanna of kidnapping, wrongful confinement and connivance.

Inputs taken from the PTI