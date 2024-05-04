Advertisement

Mysuru: Amid the ongoing probe into the alleged 'obscene video' case, Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara said on Saturday that a second lookout notice has been issued against both JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna.

The case involving Prajwal Revanna, the sitting JD(S) MP from Hassan, and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has sparked significant controversy in Karnataka. Revanna has been embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct, with multiple women accusing him of molesting them. These allegations have led to a storm of criticism, both within his own party and from opposition groups.

SIT Notice to Bhavani Revanna

The SIT investigating the alleged sleaze videos case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna issued a second notice to him and his father, Holenarispur MLA HD Revanna, regarding a sexual harassment complaint from a former household employee. Additionally, Bhavani Revanna — the wife of HD Revanna was also summoned to provide details about the complainant, who claimed to be a close relative of Revanna’s wife in her April 28 complaint to the Holenarsipur town police station.

The case not only brewed trouble for Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, who is a JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura constituency, but also for the JD(S). The case has put the JD(S) in a difficult position, with internal strife brewing as some party members call for Revanna's expulsion as criticism from the Congress has heightened. Additionally, accusations have been leveled against the BJP of allegedly helping the accused flee the country. Despite these challenges, political analysts suggest that the incident is unlikely to significantly affect the ongoing polls.

The situation escalated further when Revanna was booked under non-bailable sections 364A and 365 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with kidnapping. These charges indicate the seriousness of the accusations and have added a new dimension to the case. Revanna's bail petition has been a subject of considerable attention, with legal proceedings drawing interest from the public and political observers alike.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged kidnapping case registered in K.R. Nagar police station has intensified as the woman remains untraced despite extensive efforts by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT has conducted searches at over 50 locations in pursuit of leads related to the missing woman, who was reported to have previously worked at HD Revanna's residence.

Fresh Kidnapping Case

A case has been lodged based on a youth's complaint alleging that his mother was abducted after a video of her being allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal emerged. A case of molestation was already registered against the father-son duo at Holenarasipura police station. According to the state Home Minister G Parameshwara, one more complaint was registered on Wednesday night.

However, in this latest case lodged on Thursday night, the 20-year-old complainant from Krishnaraja Nagar town in Mysuru district said his mother was kidnapped by Revanna.

He said six years ago his mother worked at Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipura. Three years ago, she quit the job and returned to her hometown. About five days ago, Revanna’s confidant Sathish Babanna came to his house and said police may come to them for an inquiry and they should not reveal anything.

“On April 29 at about 9 pm, Sathish Babanna came to our house and said if your mother is caught then you will be in trouble and you may all go to jail. Revanna has asked me to take you. He then took her on a motorcycle,” the complainant said. He said he has no clue where his mother has been taken away. However, on May 1, he said he received a call from his friends who told him that a video has surfaced showing his mother was tied with a rope and Prajwal allegedly raped her.

In connection with the case, the police have already made one arrest, apprehending Satish Babu. Moreover, the search has extended to include HD Revanna himself, highlighting the seriousness with which law enforcement agencies are treating the matter.

The ongoing efforts of the SIT reflect a concerted attempt to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and to locate the missing woman. As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victim and bringing those responsible to account.