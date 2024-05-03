Prajwal Revanna, who is seeking a re-election from Hassan, is the sole accused named in the FIR | Image:X

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations of sexual assault against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has filed an additional rape case. The second FIR was registered at CID Cyber Station under IPC 376, yesterday.

The FIR lists charges under IPC sections 376(2)(n), 506, 354a(1)(ii), 354(b), 354(c), and the IT act. Prajwal Revanna, who is seeking a re-election from Hassan, is the sole accused named in the FIR. The SIT team filed the FIR and submitted it to the magistrate's court yesterday.

SIT Raids 3 Places

Meanwhile, the SIT conducted raids at several places in connection with the case, late on Thursday night. More than 30 officers and staff conducted raids at three places, simultaneously, and and gathered vital evidences.

Besides raiding a house belonging to Prajwal's father and Holenarasipur MLA, HD Revanna, in Basavanagudi area in Bengaluru, the officials also conducted searches at a farmhouse in Paduvalahippe.

BJP’s Devaraje Gowda Appears Before SIT

Devaraje Gowda, the local BJP leader who wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah mentioning the sexually explicit videos involving Prajwal, appeared before the SIT yesterday. Gowda submitted to them all the digital evidence including the pen drive which contained the alleged Sleaze videos.

He also recorded his statements before the SIT and revealed that the pen drive was given to him by Karthik, the former driver of Hassan MP.

Devraje Gowda had written letters to the BJP high command and state leadership in December 2023 requesting party not to give Prajwal Revanna a ticket as it would cause embarassment to the party.

SIT Files Objections to HD Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Earlier, the SIT had sought to invoke rape charges against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna. The SIT counsel had requested this before the JMFC court and had filed objections to HD Revanna seeking Anticipatory bail.

Section 354 A and D, 506 and 509 were mentioned in the FIR registered earlier.

Lookout Circular Against Hassan MP

The SIT has issued a lookout circular against Hassan MP. The MP, who fled the country amid the row, denied being involved in the case and termed the videos as morphed. Earlier, the SIT formed by the Congress government in the state had served a notice to Prajwal and his father, who is also an accused in the case, to appear before it within 24 hours but both failed to appear before it.

All About Sex Videos Case Involving Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna, 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. JDS is contesting the elections in alliance with the BJP in the state.

Revanna is currently embroiled in an alleged sex scandal as many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Revanna. The SIT is headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

Revanna escaped to Germany shortly after polling in the first phase of elections in the state got over on April 26. He is the sitting MP from Hassan and has been fielded by the NDA in this Lok Sabha elections. Following the allegations, Janata Dal Secular has suspended Revanna from the party till the enquiry is over.



