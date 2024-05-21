Advertisement

Bangalore: The Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), demanding to cancel the diplomatic passport of the sex video case prime accused Prajwal Revanna.

This comes almost two days after the Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal in the rape case registered by his family's former domestic help on April 28.

Following allegations of sexual abuse, Prajwal Revanna flew out of the country to Germany from Bengaluru on April 27. Following his departure, a Blue Corner notice was issued to him the Interpol to its 196-member countries seeking his current location. However, the organisation got no information regarding it.

As per reports, Prajwal is known to have been travelling across Europe with his diplomatic passport and is known to have visited Hungary, Austria, England, and Dubai, apart from Germany.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the case and to cancel Revanna’s diplomatic passport, so that he can be forced to return to India and face the full force of law.

What is the whole controversy around Revanna?

Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The SIT will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced that the SIT will probe the matter and the decision was taken following a letter by the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government.

Prajwal said that the videos are "doctored" and are being deliberately circulated to tarnish his image amid elections. The state Police have already registered an FIR under sections 354(A) (Sexual harassment), 354(D) (Stalking) 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, which the SIT will investigate in detail. The FIR has been registered at the Holenarasipur police station.