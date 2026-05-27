Karnataka: Will Dr Yathindra Join The New Cabinet As Siddaramaiah Prepares To Step Down?

Bengaluru: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah widely expected to tender his resignation on Thursday, May 28, a major question mark hangs over the political future of his son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

While top party sources have said that a transition package is being hammered out, uncertainty looms over one crucial detail: Will Dr Yathindra be accommodated in the incoming cabinet?

A Cabinet Berth for Yatindra?

The clarity on Dr Yatheendra's status comes at a time when his father, Siddaramaiah, is reportedly preparing to step down as Chief Minister on May 28, following a decisive nudge from the Congress high command to ensure a graceful exit.

As part of these delicate peace talks between rival factions, sources reveal that a compromise might include a cabinet berth for his son. Because Dr Yatindra is already a sitting Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), there is no hurdle regarding his legislative eligibility.

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Since his seat in the Upper House is secure for the next four years, sources indicate he will be inducted into the new cabinet, which is widely expected to be led by current Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

The party leadership is under intense pressure to strengthen its "cadre-based leadership" and reward grassroots workers.

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Introducing the outgoing CM’s son directly into the new cabinet could trigger a backlash from senior MLAs who have been waiting in the wings for ministerial berths.

As part of these delicate peace talks, sources indicate a compromise formula could involve inducting his son, Dr Yathindra, into the new cabinet, widely expected to be led by current Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Since Dr Yathindra is already a sitting MLC, there are no hurdles regarding his legislative eligibility.

A Total Organisational Reset

The blueprint for the grand political transition in Karnataka has been laid out, with crucial meetings scheduled over the next 48 hours.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet his cabinet colleagues one last time for breakfast tomorrow morning.

Immediately following the breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah is slated to head to Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation to the Governor.

A formal Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called for Friday at a private hotel in Bengaluru to elect the new Chief Minister.

KPCC Presidency: D.K. Shivakumar is expected to resign as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President to focus fully on governance.

Satish Jarkiholi, a prominent leader from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, has emerged as the leading candidate to head the state unit, keeping the party’s traditional voter base intact.

High Command Deliberations

The state leadership is currently maintaining a cautious stance, refusing to validate any rumours about cabinet allocations or Rajya Sabha seats.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara urged patience, stating that AICC General Secretary-in-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is arriving in Bengaluru tomorrow.

"Our General Secretary-in-Charge Surjewala is coming tomorrow. Whatever he says, we follow," Parameshwara said. "We will know only when Surjewala comes. The decision taken by the High Command, he will announce. Whatever happens inside our headquarters, we are not aware."