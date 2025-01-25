Published 15:43 IST, January 25th 2025
Karnataka Woman Killed After Leaning Out of Bus Window, Hit by Tanker
A tragic incident in Karnataka claimed the life of a female passenger traveling from Mysuru to Gundlupet on Sunday.
Karnataka: A tragic incident in Karnataka claimed the life of a female passenger traveling from Mysuru to Gundlupet on Sunday. The woman, who leaned her head out of the bus window to vomit, was fatally struck by a tanker lorry coming from the opposite direction. The collision resulted in her immediate death at the scene.
The accident occurred on a busy road, prompting officials from the Mysuru Urban Division, including the Divisional Controller, DME, DTO, and SO, to visit the location for inspection.
The Chamarajanagar Police confirmed that an investigation had been initiated to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
Eyewitnesses reported that the woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, leaned out of the bus window during the journey when the approaching lorry struck her. The driver of the lorry is being questioned as part of the ongoing inquiry.
