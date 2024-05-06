Advertisement

Bengaluru: A quarrel between a couple proved fatal for their six-year-old specially-abled son after the woman threw the child into a crocodile-infested canal in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. The distressing incident is said to have taken place in Halamadi village in Dandeli taluk on Saturday night.

The mother has been identified as Savitri (36) and father as Ravi Kumar (36). According to sources, frequent arguments ensued between the couple regarding their son Vinod’s hearing and speech impairment.

The body of the child, partially eaten by the crocodile, was retrieved from its jaws by police on Sunday morning. As per police, the child’s body had bite marks all over with his right hand missing.

Savitri works as a house help while Ravi Kumar as a mason helper. Both parents have been arrested. Police have registered a case of murder under IPC Section 302 against them. They have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

