Karnataka’s Model Governance, Treasury Top Rank Legacy Now Shivakumar’s Responsibility: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday congratulated DK Shivakumar on being elected as leader of the Congress Legislative Party, praising his "indomitable dynamism, organisational acumen, and unwavering loyalty."

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in Shivakumar's ability to steer Karnataka's development and uphold the party's ideological values amid national socio-political challenges.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Comrade DK Shivakumar on being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Dear Shivakumar, as a colleague, I have closely observed your indomitable dynamism, organizational acumen, and unwavering loyalty to the Congress Party. I wholeheartedly wish that all of this is put to good use for the people of the state," he wrote on X.

Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka's achievements under his tenure, noting that the state leads the country in treasury and serves as a model for equitable wealth, power, and opportunity distribution.

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"Today, Karnataka not only holds the first position in the country in terms of treasury but also serves as a model for equitable distribution of wealth, power, and opportunities. It is a matter of pride for all of us that every scheme we have initiated is being adopted and implemented by other states as a model. For a total of eight years, the opportunity I had to serve the people of Karnataka as the Chief Minister allowed me to develop the state into a prosperous, self-reliant, and self-respecting state, and that is a source of pride for me. The responsibility of carrying forward this chariot of development now rests on your shoulders. I have firm belief that you possess the steadfastness, capability, and foresight required for that," he added.

Addressing the broader socioeconomic anxieties facing the public, the outgoing Chief Minister noted that in a situation where the entire country is gripped by fear of economic insecurity, the people of the state, too, are anxious about the future.

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"In a situation where the entire country is gripped by fear of economic insecurity, the people of the state too are anxious about the future. Along with instilling confidence in them through competent governance, the responsibility of leading the state on the path of development lies with you," he added.

Turning his attention to the party's core values, he warned against compromising on principles, pointing out, "In recent days, the Congress Party has faced some political setbacks at the national level. We may lose or win elections. But we must never lose ideologically. I am one who believes that if a political party loses ideologically, that party cannot win elections and will perish."

Emphasising the twin duties of state governance and party revival, he observed, "Along with the development of the state, it is also our collective responsibility to restore the past glory of our mother-like Congress Party. Let the history of the Congress Party successfully overcoming many such fiery challenges be an inspiration to all of us. May your strong leadership make this endeavor successful."

Siddaramaiah then raised sharp concerns regarding the current national socio-political climate, stating," The harmonious India built by the senior leaders of the Congress Party through sacrifices and struggles is being torn apart in the name of caste and religion. The Constitution itself is being questioned. Those who question the government are being suppressed. Those who killed Gandhi are now setting out to glorify Godse."

Concluding his statement with a call to action for the preservation of democratic values, he asserted, "The only and correct way for us to save the country is to resolve to strengthen the Congress Party, which has embraced the values of equality, harmony, social justice, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution as its ideology, from the grassroots level ideologically. We are in a phase where we must wage a second freedom struggle to preserve the unity and integrity of the country and uphold the honour of the Constitution. In this struggle, not only the Legislature Party but the seven crore people of the state will stand with you," Siddaramaiah added.