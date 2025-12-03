Karthigai Deepam Row: Scuffle Between Police and Devotees Over Court Order on Lamp Lighting Atop Thiruparankundram Hill

Madurai: A huge uproar has been stirred over the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill and the Tamil Nadu government not allowing it.

An appeal was filed against the Madurai Bench's order permitting the lighting of the Deepam on the hill lamp post of Arulmigu Subramaniyaswami Temple ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival from this year onwards.

When the beacon was not lit on the lamp pillar atop the hill, the Madurai bench had ordered that the petitioner, along with ten other persons, be allowed to go to the hilltop to light the Karthigai Deepam. The bench also directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to provide necessary security for the process.

The lamp-lighting procedure has been prevented by the Tamil Nadu administration despite a court order allowing it. Hindu organizations have been staging protests over the Tamil Nadu government's refusal to permit the Deepam lighting. Irate members of Hindu organizations are attempting to enter the temple premises. The situation has led to a scuffle between the police and the devotees.

The petitioner, Rama Ravikumar, had filed a petition in the Madurai bench of the High Court seeking contempt of court action against the Tamil Nadu government concerning the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam celebration.

The case was heard on Wednesday. Judge G.R. Swaminathan, who heard the case, ordered the Executive Officer of the Thiruparankundram Temple and the Madurai City Police Commissioner to appear via video conferencing at 6:05 pm, given that the lamp had not been lit on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) as per the court order.

The court will again hear the case tomorrow.

About Karthika Deepam

Karthigai Deepam or Karthika Deepam is one of the most ancient festivals of Tamil Nadu celebrated on the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Karthigai, according to the Indian calendar.

Karthigai Deepam has references dating back to the Sangam Age with famed poet of the era Avaiyyar refrerring to the festival in his poems.

As per Tamil customs, Karthigai Deepam is a grand celebration that begins with a thorough cleaning and decoration of homes and the creation of intricate kolams, floral patterns drawn in front of houses.

Mango leaf festoons adorn doorways, while lamps, known as agal, are ignited. These lamps come in various shapes, including Lakshmi Villaku (depicting a woman with folded hands), Kuthu Vilakku (resembling five-petal flowers), and Gajalakshmi Vilakku (shaped like an elephant).