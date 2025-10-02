Karur Stampede a Man-Made Tragedy: EPS Holds Stalin Government Fully Responsible

Dharmapuri: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Mr Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), today held Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK government responsible for the tragic death of 41 innocent people in the Karur stampede on 7 September.

Speaking at a massive public gathering in Dharmapuri on Thursday as part of the ongoing Ezhuchi Payanam (“Rising Journey”), and after observing a two-minute silence in memory of the victims, Mr Palaniswami said: “This was not a natural disaster but a man-made tragedy caused by the DMK government’s gross negligence. It is the duty of the state to provide foolproof security arrangements at public meetings. If such safeguards had been in place, these lives could have been saved. Instead, the Chief Minister has made the whole of Tamil Nadu bow its head in shame before the nation.”

Mr Palaniswami reminded the public that during his 160 public meetings under the Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom yatra, police protection was provided in only a handful of districts. “Everywhere else, it was our party cadres who had to shoulder the responsibility. Yet, wherever Mr Stalin speaks, hundreds of policemen are deployed — even in empty grounds. Why two sets of rules?” he asked.

He added that his yatra has always been conducted peacefully and responsibly. Mindful of the Karur tragedy, today’s meeting saw fewer women participants, no children, and a visibly larger deployment of police to ensure order and safety. “Our movement values people’s lives, unlike the DMK, which has thrown public safety to the wind,” he said.

The AIADMK leader strongly criticised the government’s attempt to use senior bureaucrats to “justify” the tragedy before the media. “Officials are paid from taxpayers’ money to serve the people, not to whitewash the failures of the Chief Minister. By deputing them to cover up lapses, the DMK is corrupting the neutrality of the administration. When AIADMK returns to power, such officials will be held accountable,” he warned.

Mr Palaniswami also condemned ADGP (Law & Order) Davidson Devasirvatham IPS for interfering in the inquiry by addressing the press while his subordinate, the DSP of Karur, was investigating the incident. “How can the DSP conduct a fair probe when his superior has already spoken? This is a direct assault on the principles of justice,” he charged.

Turning his fire on former DMK Minister Senthil Balaji, Mr Palaniswami said: “The fear is written all over his face. The people of Karur know his record — from fake silver anklets to false promises of three-cent houses. In 2026, they will deliver a resounding verdict against him and the DMK.”