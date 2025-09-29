Updated 29 September 2025 at 16:58 IST
Karur Stampede: Hema Malini to Head NDA Probe Panel; Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya Among 7 Other Members To Visit TN
BJP national president JP Nadda said the NDA delegation will meet the affected families, review the ground situation and submit its report at the earliest.
New Delhi: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday announced the formation of an eight-member NDA delegation to visit Karur, Tamil Nadu, and probe the circumstances surrounding the deadly stampede that claimed 41 lives during a political rally.
The panel will be headed by MP Hema Malini and other members would be MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Former DGP Braj Lal, Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Aparajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, and Putta Mahesh Kumar (TDP).
In a statement, Nadda expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. “The NDA delegation will meet the affected families, review the ground situation and submit its report at the earliest,” he said.
The delegation is expected to travel to Karur shortly to meet the families of those who lost their lives and interact with survivors.
The tragedy occurred at TVK leader Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on Saturday, where overcrowding led to panic and a deadly crush. The death toll has climbed to 41, including 18 women and 10 children. Several injured continue to receive treatment at local hospitals.
