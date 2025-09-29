Karur Stampede: Hema Malini to Head NDA Probe Panel; Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya Among 7 Other Members To Visit TN

New Delhi: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday announced the formation of an eight-member NDA delegation to visit Karur, Tamil Nadu, and probe the circumstances surrounding the deadly stampede that claimed 41 lives during a political rally.

The panel will be headed by MP Hema Malini and other members would be MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Former DGP Braj Lal, Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Aparajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, and Putta Mahesh Kumar (TDP).

In a statement, Nadda expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. “The NDA delegation will meet the affected families, review the ground situation and submit its report at the earliest,” he said.