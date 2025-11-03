Karur Stampede Probe Intensifies: CBI Questions Traders, Uses 3D Laser Tech in TVK Vijay Rally Tragedy

Tamil Nadu: Eight local traders and businessmen from Velusamipuram appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday following a summons issued to them in connection with the Karur tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

The incident occurred on October 27 during a public rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, where a stampede led to the deaths of 41 people. Acting on the Supreme Court's directive, the CBI has been conducting an intensive investigation into the incident for the past two weeks.

Officials have reportedly issued summons to over 100 individuals linked to the event for inquiry. Among those who appeared today were a petrol bunk owner, a textile shop owner, a mobile shop owner, and a mechanic shop owner from Velusamipuram. The questioning is taking place at the Circuit House in Karur.

Meanwhile, for the past two days, CBI officials have been conducting 3D laser scanning and measurement work across nearly 700 meters in and around the Velusamipuram area as part of their investigation.

Today's round of inquiries focused on those who had received summons earlier this week, as officials continue to gather evidence in the case.

On Saturday, CBI officials began the second day of investigation at the incident site in Karur's Velusamipuram. Using a 3D laser scanner device, a team of 10 officials started measurement and mapping work for the second consecutive day.

On Friday, similar work was carried out over a 300-meter stretch in the Velusamipuram area using the same device. A team of senior officials from the CBI had returned to Karur on Friday to intensify the ongoing probe into the tragic stampede that occurred during a public meeting of TVK Chief Vijay.

