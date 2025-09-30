Karur Stampede: TVK District Secretary Mathiazhagan Arrested, FIR Points To Major Negligence

Karur: The deadly stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has left the country in shock, claiming 41 lives and injuring 60 others. The Tamil Nadu police have initiated a probe and arrested Mathiazhagan, the district secretary of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), for his alleged role in the incident. Mathiazhagan was named the prime accused in the FIR registered following the incident.

As per the police, the FIR also names three other party office-bearers: Bussy N Anand (state general secretary) and CTR Nirmal Kumar (state joint secretary).

According to the FIR, the TVK functionaries were warned about the uncontrollable crowd and the possible risks of suffocation, grievous injury, and death. However, they ignored these warnings and engaged in reckless behaviour, which led to the stampede. The office-bearers failed to prevent cadres from sitting on tin sheets atop shops and on tree branches, further worsening the situation.

The FIR also alleges that TVK chief and actor-politician Vijay deliberately reached late at Velusamypuram in Karur district, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the people. The party functionaries failed to control their cadres and ignored police warnings regarding the risk of overcrowding.

Charges Against TVK Leaders

The three party leaders have been charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life), and 223 (disobedience to order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the police probing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The death toll from the stampede rose to 41 on Monday, following the passing of a 60-year-old woman at the local hospital.

Government Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment. The government has also constituted a one-man commission headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the incident.

The politicians and leaders from across the country have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also visited the government medical college and hospital in Karur and met those injured in the stampede.