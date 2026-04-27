Kashmir Administration Declares Shopian’s Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom Unlawful, Citing Jamaat Links and Radicalization Concerns

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday declared Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, a Darul Uloom affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The order cites covert links with the banned outfit, financial irregularities, and fears of radical influence, raising alarm over the institution’s role in the region.

The decision was announced through an order signed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, based on a dossier submitted by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian.

Officials concluded that the institution, though presented as a religious school, was plagued by questionable land dealings, absence of mandatory registration, and deliberate evasion of statutory oversight.

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Investigators reveal that individuals associated with Jamaat-e-Islami continued to exercise control over the school, influencing appointments and administration.

Reports further claimed that the institution fostered an environment conducive to radicalization, with several alumni allegedly involved in extremist activities. Concerns were also raised about opaque financial practices and diversion of funds.

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Meanwhile, a show-cause notice was issued to the chairman of the institution, but his objections were dismissed by police as legally baseless. The administration emphasized that the action was precautionary in nature, not requiring proof beyond reasonable doubt as in criminal trials.

Invoking Section 8(1) of UAPA, the Divisional Commissioner formally declared the institution unlawful, paving the way for sealing its premises and freezing its assets. Sources indicated that strict action, including confiscation, could follow within 24 to 48 hours.