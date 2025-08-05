Kashmir: Employment for Families of Terror Victims, 250 Households to Receive Appointment Letters Today

New Delhi: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will hand over appointment letters to 250 families of terror victims at a special event at SKICC, Srinagar today on August 5, 2025.

These families, from across North, Central, and South Kashmir, are those whose loved ones were brutally killed by various terrorist organizations operating in the Valley.

This initiative by the government is a significant milestone in acknowledging decades of suffering endured by families whose loved ones were killed by terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Beneficiaries include families from North, Central, and South Kashmir, including districts like Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Budgam, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag.

Victims were often civilians and primary breadwinners, whose deaths led to economic hardship and social exclusion.

The initiative follows earlier events where 40 families in Baramulla and 80 families in Jammu received job letters in July.

A centralised database and helpline system has also been launched to ensure timely relief and long-term support.

These families were reduced to statistics. Their pain was unheard, their tears unwiped. Finally, justice has come knocking at their doors.