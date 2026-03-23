Kashmir Rises in Solidarity: Valley’s Donations for War-Hit Iran Cross Rs 600 Crore

Srinagar: In an extraordinary display of unity, Kashmiris across sectarian lines are rallying to aid war-hit Iran, donating cash, jewellery, utensils, livestock, and even children’s savings; transforming grief and faith into a sweeping humanitarian campaign across the Valley.

For the second consecutive day, donation drives were organized in Srinagar’s Zadibal, Hassanabad, Shalimar, Harwan, Qamarwari, Lawaypora, FateKadal and Bemina localities, with similar efforts reported in Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla.

Contributions ranged from cash and cheques to gold ornaments, silverware, copper utensils, tipper truck, motor bikes, and livestock. Women parted with treasured heirlooms, while children brought their piggy banks to collection centres.

One widow donated gold kept as a memento of her husband who died 28 years ago; a gesture the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi described as “the greatest source of comfort” for the people of Iran.

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Shia leader Imran Ansari urged authorities to allow this “collective act of faith and solidarity to continue with dignity” without unnecessary restrictions. The Embassy, in a statement on X, thanked Kashmiris for their heartfelt support, saying, “Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten.”

Locals emphasized that the campaign is driven by humanitarian concern rather than politics. “People have gathered here in large numbers, and it’s not just the Shia community; the Sunni community is also showing strong support. Many feel other countries have not done enough, so this is our way of contributing,” said Syeda Hurmat, a resident of Hawal.

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Community groups estimate that donations may have already crossed more than 600 crores in just 2 days.

“Valley is responding with a generosity that is both overwhelming and deeply moving. Iran has endured unimaginable devastation, and from here, we feel compelled to act on humanitarian grounds. What touches me most is seeing children break open their piggy banks, offering their tiny savings with immense sincerity. This is not charity alone; it is solidarity in its purest form, a testament to the conscience of Kashmir,” said Syed Aijaz Mosavi.

“To stand with Iran is to stand with humanity itself. This effort is not defined by sectarian lines but by compassion and conscience. Watching children break open their piggy banks, offering their tiny savings with pride, is profoundly moving. What we are witnessing is not just generosity; it is unity, a collective heartbeat of Kashmir reaching out to those in pain,” said Kifayat Rizvi.