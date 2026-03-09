Kashmir Schools Reopen After Weeklong Shutdown Triggered by Protests Over Khamenei’s Assassination

Srinagar: Valley witnessed a cautious return to normalcy on Monday, as schools and colleges reopened after a week of closure sparked by violent protests over the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei. Students in uniform poured back into classrooms, many returning after more than 80 days as primary and middle-level classes resumed following the long winter break.

Secondary schools and higher institutions had reopened earlier on February 23, but the scheduled reopening of younger classes on March 2 was delayed due to unrest. Education department officials confirmed, “Schools and other higher educational institutions have reopened today following the government’s decision.”

In a relief to medical aspirants, the Union Education Ministry extended the NEET-UG 2026 application deadline by three days, now closing on March 11. The extension was granted after mobile and internet services were disrupted during the protests, making it difficult for students to submit forms.

J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo thanked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the move, saying, “This decision will greatly benefit many students in the Kashmir Valley who were facing difficulties in submitting their forms due to slow internet speeds.” On X, she posted.

Advertisement

“This decision will greatly benefit many students in the Kashmir Valley who were facing difficulties in submitting their forms due to slow internet speeds,”.

Despite the reopening, strict security measures remain in place across the Valley. Authorities anticipate fresh protests during the delayed funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei, whose burial in Mashad was postponed due to ongoing bombings in the Middle East.

Advertisement