Kashmir University Suspends Faculty After FIR Over Defamation, Obscenity Allegations

New Delhi: The University of Kashmir has suspended an assistant professor after a female colleague accused him of running a deliberate campaign of defamation and obscenity on social media aimed at humiliating and intimidating her. The officials said the suspension was ordered with immediate effect pending a formal inquiry.

Dr Altaf Ahmad Ganie, Assistant Professor in the Kashmiri department, was placed under suspension on December 22 under University Statute 3.16 (2) read with Regulation 12 (3) (IV). The order directed him to remain attached to the office of the Dean, Research during the disciplinary process.

The action followed a police complaint filed on December 9 at Nigeen Police Station, Hazratbal, by a female associate professor of the university.

In her application, she alleged that Dr Shafqat Altaf, along with Farooq Ahmad Malik, the assistant professor at Government Degree College Anantnag, had deliberately circulated false, defamatory and sexually explicit content about her on social media platforms.

According to the complaint, the material was shared with the intent to tarnish her reputation, insult her modesty and cause severe mental anguish. The complainant said the campaign left her feeling threatened, humiliated and unsafe.

Based on the allegations, police registered an FIR under Sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (aggravated criminal intimidation) and 356(2) (defamation through electronic means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act relating to publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically.

