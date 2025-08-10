Kashmir Valley Receives Its Historic First Freight Train, Boosting Logistical And Economic Growth

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley has welcomed its first freight train, registering a historic milestone in connecting the region to the national freight network. After decades of waiting, a train carrying 21 BCN wagons loaded with cement arrived at the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed from Punjab on Saturday, covering nearly 600 km in less than 18 hours. The remarkable event is set to revolutionise the region's economy by reducing transportation costs and enhancing logistics.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which spans 272 km and passes through eight districts, is an engineering marvel. The project features the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Reasi district, standing 359 metres high and 1315 metres long. Additionally, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge has been constructed over Anji Khad, with a deck 331 metres above the riverbed.

PM Modi's Vision For Kashmir's Progress And Prosperity

The arrival of the freight train in Anantnag marked the beginning of a revolutionary era of logistical and economic growth in the Kashmir Valley. The goods train, hauled by an Electric WAG-9 locomotive, showcased that the valley has taken several steps forward in integrating the region with the rest of the country. According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, "Transportation by railway network will reduce the cost for our citizens living in the Kashmir valley." The development is expected to give a new lease of life to Kashmiri fruit and handicraft industries by easing access to markets across the country.

The freight train is a game-changer for the local economy, particularly for the fruit industry. Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of Sopore Fruit Mandi, noted that transportation costs for a box of fruit to Delhi are expected to decrease from Rs 100 to Rs 30, and transportation time will be reduced from six days to 30 hours. The freight train will benefit fruit growers and traders in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch of freight operations to the Valley, saying, "Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity."