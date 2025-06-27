Kashmiri Doctor Forced to Quit Super-Speciality Seat At TN Hospital Over Beard

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Thursday has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking his immediate intervention in a disturbing case of alleged religious discrimination against a young Muslim doctor from the Kashmir Valley.

The doctor, Dr. Zubair Ahmad, was allotted a DrNB (Nephrology) seat at Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH), Coimbatore, through the NEET-SS second counselling round conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). He was allegedly asked to Shave his beard.

In its letter, the Association said that upon reporting to the hospital to complete admission formalities, Dr. Zubair was reportedly asked to sign a policy document that prohibited sporting a beard, a condition he said contradicted his religious obligations as a practicing Muslim.

Despite offering to cover his beard with a surgical mask and agreeing to comply with all hygiene protocols and institutional dress codes, the hospital administration allegedly refused to accommodate him.

National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Nasir Khuehami said that the hospital was unequivocal in its demand that Dr. Zubair shave or trim his beard in order to enroll. “He was categorically asked to shave his beard to be permitted to study at the super-speciality hospital,” the Association’s letter stated.

Dr. Zubair was informed that KMCH has a dress code prohibiting beards. Even after he assured the administration of his willingness to adhere to all professional norms and conceal his beard if required, the policy remained non-negotiable.

Notably, Dr. Zubair has completed his MBBS, MD, and senior residency at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, without encountering any such restriction.

The letter further pointed out that had this beard policy been transparently disclosed during the counselling process, Dr. Zubair would not have opted for the institute. With no alternative left, Dr. Zubair was compelled to withdraw from the programme, despite having secured the seat on an all-India merit basis. He has since requested NBEMS to allow his participation in the third round of counselling and to refund his Rs 2 lakh security deposit submitted during the admission process.

The Association condemned the incident as a clear violation of Article 25 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to religious freedom. “The hospital’s insistence on a so-called ‘clean-shaven, corporate appearance’ is neither essential to medical education nor aligned with patient care, ethics, or hygiene, the core pillars of the medical profession,” the Association argued.

Khuehami added, “Such appearance-based restrictions are not only unnecessary but are also discriminatory and exclusionary. The lack of prior disclosure and the imposition of this requirement after seat allotment is unjust and violates both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution.”

The association expressed particular disappointment that such an incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state known for its progressive values and inclusive governance.

“Tamil Nadu has long welcomed students and professionals from across India, including the Kashmir Valley. This incident threatens to tarnish that proud legacy and sends a disturbing message to students from marginalised and minority backgrounds.”

“Forcing a Kashmiri doctor to shave his beard, a core part of his religious identity not only violates his fundamental rights but also fosters fear, exclusion, and alienation in academic spaces, which should instead promote acceptance, equity, and dignity,” he added.

The Association urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take urgent steps to ensure that religious freedoms are protected across educational and healthcare institutions in Tamil Nadu.

“We request your intervention to discourage discriminatory institutional policies that infringe upon constitutional rights and to help restore the confidence of students and professionals who look up to Tamil Nadu as a beacon of progress, tolerance, and justice,” the letter stated.

The Association expressed hope in the Chief Minister’s leadership and commitment to justice, pluralism, and equality.