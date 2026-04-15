Kashmiri Pandits Protest in Jammu, Demand Doubling of Monthly Relief

Srinagar: Displaced Kashmiri Pandits staged a demonstration in Jammu on Wednesday, demanding that their monthly relief be increased from the current ceiling of Rs 13,000 per family to Rs 26,000. Protestors accused authorities of failing to revise the assistance for the past eight years.

Scores of protesters raised slogans and pressed for immediate intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Families cannot sustain themselves on the existing amount, which has remained unchanged despite rising inflation,” said community leader Ravinder Koul.

He informed that the relief is restricted to categories such as over-aged unemployed individuals, displaced agriculturists, and small businessmen, while government employees and pensioners are not covered.

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“There is a misconception that Kashmiri Pandits are receiving substantial support. That is not true,” Koul said.

Highlighting the plight of over-aged unemployed persons, he informed that many educated youth displaced in their thirties have now crossed the eligibility age for jobs and continue to struggle without opportunities.

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“Our demand is simple: conduct a proper survey, assess the financial condition of these individuals, and provide an economic rehabilitation package. We are not asking for unrealistic compensation but dignified rehabilitation,” he added.