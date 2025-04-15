Kashmir’s First Vande Bharat to Cut Katra-Srinagar Travel Time to 3 Hours in Next 4 Days

Updated April 15th 2025, 17:51 IST
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the final section of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on April 19, connecting the Kashmir Valley with New Delhi via Katra. With just four days left for the launch, Indian Railways conducted a successful trial run on the newly completed Katra–Sangaldan stretch on Tuesday.
On the day of the inauguration, two Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off—one from Srinagar and the other from Katra. These trains are specially designed to operate in the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley.
The newly completed stretch includes the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge, making the project an engineering landmark.
The new rail link will reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar to just three hours. Currently, the journey by road takes about six to seven hours.
Before this, Indian Railways had conducted the first trial run of the Vande Bharat Express on January 23, from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station to Srinagar.
Ticket fares for the Vande Bharat trains are expected to be announced soon. Bookings will be made available on the IRCTC platform.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 15th 2025, 17:25 IST